The ‘Burg is prepping for Ironton

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - It’s officially game week for high school football teams in Kentucky and Ohio and there’s no shortage of massive rivalry games. In Wheelersburg, the Pirates are getting ready for their annual rivalry game with the Ironton Fighting Tigers. Last season, the ‘Burg lost to them in the regular season but got a bit of revenge in the post-season when they won 17-14.

This upcoming game marks the first time Ironton has played at Ed Miller Stadium since 2018 as their game in 2020 was affected by COVID.

Here’s more from head Coach Rob Woodward and quarterback Eli Jones.

