Car crashes over embankment nearly missing Kanawha River

Car crashes nearly missing Kanawha River
Car crashes nearly missing Kanawha River(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, nearly missing the Kanawha River.

Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control.

The car then went over the embankment and stopped on the lower sidewalk just a few feet from the river.

Officers said the driver was not injured.

Stay with WSAZ for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond Monday to a shooting scene in Elkview, West Virginia.
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
Generic image of police line
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
Flash flooding is affecting parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
MM 143 - MM 146 Sunday, Aug. 14
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
Flooding reported along Greenbrier Street in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall

Latest News

Best looking cruiser contest
WVSP asking for support for ‘best looking cruiser’ contest
West Virginia Secretary of State recruits poll workers
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast