Car crashes over embankment nearly missing Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, nearly missing the Kanawha River.

Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control.

The car then went over the embankment and stopped on the lower sidewalk just a few feet from the river.

Officers said the driver was not injured.

