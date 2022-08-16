Concerns mount for Charleston residents after recent shootings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lifelong and new residents in Charleston alike have noticed a trend since the start of August.

“Too many shootings, too much violence,” Howard Tyree, a lifelong resident of the city, said Tuesday. “I wish our young people would exercise a little bit better judgment.”

“Where I came from it wasn’t like [this]. I lived all over, but it’s never shootings,” said six-year city resident Carol Williams.

Data from the Charleston Police Department support the observations. Since the start of August, officers have been called to six shootings, three of which are being investigated as homicides.

Four of the shootings are on the city’s West Side. Police Chief Tyke Hunt said he has heard residents’ concerns.

“What you’re going to see here because of the grouping and timing of the crimes here on the West Side is more community engagement with law enforcement,” he said Tuesday.

The shooting of a juvenile at the corner of Glenwood and Central Avenues on Aug. 10 happened in broad daylight, striking a nerve with Williams, who lives near the site.

“I was worried, I knew it was [gun]shots,” she recalled. “I go out but I don’t go out at night at all and that was 8:30 in the morning.”

Chief Hunt said he does not believe gun violence among young people is a prevalent issue in the city but said there will be an increased focus on student safety ahead of the start of the school year.

“You’re going to continue to see what you’ve always seen here in Charleston. You’re going to see law enforcement out there in the school zones enforcing the speed,” he said. “You’re going to see our school resource officers in the schools engaged with the students and building those relationships. You’re going to see our folks patrolling the areas the officers in charge of taking 911 calls.”

He added, “when they’re not busy, they stop by the schools when they’re not busy, they say hello to staff, get the lay of the land in case they need to respond. You’re going to see a lot of activity from law enforcement when it comes to the schools.”

Chief Hunt said there’s not a single reason that traces to the uptick in gun violence but a starting point to getting it under control is increasing community and police interaction.

“If I could contribute it to one particular factor we’d be able to address that rather quickly, correct the issues and ensure there are no more crimes,” he said. “We’ve got a multitude of things we need to address, and it’s not just law enforcement. It’s a community effort when we look at crime in an area, so it’s that community engagement that’s ultimately going to fix the problem.”

Tyree said the efforts are appreciated but said it takes two to build a safer city.

“I think the police are doing a fairly good job here,” he said. “There’s always room for improvement, and I think the police can always use some training with community involvement working with the community.”

