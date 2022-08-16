Cosmetology school seeking wig donations for cancer patients

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A cosmetology school is asking for wig donations to help support cancer patients and the Stepping Stones program.

The Cosmetology Salon at Ashland Community and Technical College is seeking wig donations for a program started in 2002 by former cosmetology program coordinator Patti Banfield.

Wigs can be dropped off at the salon, which is located at the corner of Oakview Road and Ramey Street on the College Drive Campus of ACTC.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.