FBI holds ‘active shooter awareness’ training for teachers, staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wednesday is the first day of school for students across Cabell County.

And teachers have been getting ready to welcome students.

Monday and Tuesday, however, teachers have been getting ready in a different aspect with the help of the FBI.

Agents have been providing teachers with an active school shooter awareness training.

It’s a training most people feel sad they have to receive, but a very important one in the times we live.

“It’s unfortunate, but we don’t live in Mayberry anymore, and we have to be prepared for events where people would come in and try to cause injury,” said Kim Cooper, the Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Security for Cabell County Schools.

‘It can happen anywhere.’

Those are the words we often hear time and time again following a mass shooting.

But how can you prevent it? The jury is still out on that question.

In the meantime, the most crucial thing we can do, is prepare for the unthinkable.

“We want to, first of all, get these teachers used to that concept of run, hide, fight. Preparedness,” said Supervisor Special Agent Anthony Rausa. “I don’t want the day of days to be the first time they’re stressed out.”

The FBI has been providing active shooter awareness trainings for about 7 years.

With mass casualty events on the rise, the training comes to teachers across Cabell County before students come back into the classroom.

“First of all, as a parent myself, the first thing I tell these guys is, ‘listen, these FBI agents and local law enforcement officers that are here today providing this training, we have a vested interest in making this community the best and safest place possible, and the main reason for that is this is our community,’” said Rausa

Although it may sound like a cliche, Rausa says it’s important now more than ever that when you see something, you say something.

“If you see something, something on the internet sets you off, kids posting things that are alarming, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, they will ensure that information gets to the appropriate field office,” Rausa said.

“Parents need to make sure that they know exactly what’s going on in their child’s life, whether it’s on social media, whether it’s at the ball field,” Cooper said. “Just be vigilant, know what’s going on.”

Active shooter awareness training is now mandated by the State Board of Education.

Over the last 7 years, the FBI says around 15,000 people have benefited from this training across West Virginia.

