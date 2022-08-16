Fire department welcomes first K9

K9 Willow, Pinch Volunteer Fire Department
K9 Willow, Pinch Volunteer Fire Department(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PINCH, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department added a furry, four-legged member to the department.

K9 Willow, a golden retriever, is joining firefighter Justin Withrow as an air-scent dog.

Willow is training to help search and rescue operations and will be available to deploy both locally and statewide to assist in searching for lost people.

Air-scent dogs work with their nose in the air, ignoring ground scents, following and locating people by catching the ‘hot’ scent in the wind.

For more on K9 Willow you can click here: https://www.facebook.com/Pinchfire/

