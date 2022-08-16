Gas leak closes roadway

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Jefferson Road is closed late Tuesday afternoon in South Charleston due to a natural gas leak, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported after 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Jefferson Road. That is in the area between Corridor G and the Kanawha Turnpike.

South Charleston Fire Department crews are on scene. Just before 5 p.m. the SCFD chief said the roadway could be closed another hour or more.

He said construction crews in the area hit a 6-inch natural gas line.

