Gas leak closes roadway

Traffic alert
Traffic alert
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of Jefferson Road is closed late Tuesday afternoon in South Charleston due to a natural gas leak, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported after 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of Jefferson Road. That is in the area between Corridor G and the Kanawha Turnpike.

South Charleston Fire Department crews are on scene. Just before 5 p.m. the SCFD chief said the roadway could be closed another hour or more.

He said construction crews in the area hit a 6-inch natural gas line.

