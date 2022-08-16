Ironton to receive $2 million for infrastructure upgrades

The city of Ironton will receive grant money for infrastructure upgrades
The city of Ironton will receive grant money for infrastructure upgrades(Shannon Litton/WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, OH. (WSAZ) - The city of Ironton will soon receive a $2 million grant to make necessary roadway and water infrastructure upgrades to help attract new businesses to the area.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) made the announcement Tuesday morning, along with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The grant money is being awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) $300 million Coal Communities Commitment, included in the American Rescue Plan, legislation that Sen. Brown helped write and pass.

According to a news release, the grant will provide for reliable water service and the redevelopment of South Third Street, supporting industrial growth in the South Ironton Industrial Park. The grant money will be matched with $734,374 in local funds and is expected to create 360 jobs, retain 30 jobs and generate $22 million in private investment.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond Monday to a shooting scene in Elkview, West Virginia.
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
Generic image of police line
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
Flash flooding is affecting parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
MM 143 - MM 146 Sunday, Aug. 14
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Latest News

Agents have been providing teachers with an active school shooter awareness training.
FBI holds ‘active shooter awareness’ training for teachers, staff
Kanawha County areas of Hughes Creek, Kelley's Creek, Rutledge Road and Campbell's Creek
Kanawha County flood debris collection to begin
New girl scout cookie flavor
New Girl Scout cookie flavor unveiled
K9 Willow, Pinch Volunteer Fire Department
Fire department welcomes first K9