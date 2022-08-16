Ironton to receive $2 million for infrastructure upgrades

IRONTON, OH. (WSAZ) - The city of Ironton will soon receive a $2 million grant to make necessary roadway and water infrastructure upgrades to help attract new businesses to the area.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) made the announcement Tuesday morning, along with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The grant money is being awarded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) $300 million Coal Communities Commitment, included in the American Rescue Plan, legislation that Sen. Brown helped write and pass.

According to a news release, the grant will provide for reliable water service and the redevelopment of South Third Street, supporting industrial growth in the South Ironton Industrial Park. The grant money will be matched with $734,374 in local funds and is expected to create 360 jobs, retain 30 jobs and generate $22 million in private investment.

