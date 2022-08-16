Kanawha County flood debris collection to begin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After floods devastated several communities in Kanawha County on Monday, the county commission requested an Emergency Management Action Plan be put into place.

As part of that plan, flood debris will be collected curbside beginning August 17 for the areas of Hughes Creek, Kelley’s Creek, Rutledge Road and Campbell’s Creek, all in Kanawha County.

According to the emergency management action plan, flood debris should be placed off private property by the road.

Dump trucks will be in the affected areas from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., August 17 - Saturday, August 21.

Emergency management officials will be in the affected areas to complete damage assessments on personal property.

To report flood damage to your property call the Kanawha County Planning and Development office at (304) 357-0570.

