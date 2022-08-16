Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area.

Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, died in the incident, deputies said.

Investigators say the shooting happened after a struggle in a wooded area over a gun the property owner had been carrying. Deputies say Maynard got ahold of the gun before he was shot. Investigators say the property owner had tracked Maynard to the woods.

Maynard was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second suspect, Green Ramey, 42, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, was arrested and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. He is charged with second-degree burglary, according to the jail website.

