Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting

Green Ramey, 42, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, faces second-degree burglary charges after an...
Green Ramey, 42, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, faces second-degree burglary charges after an incident that involved another man being fatally shot.(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area.

Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, died in the incident, deputies said.

Investigators say the shooting happened after a struggle in a wooded area over a gun the property owner had been carrying. Deputies say Maynard got ahold of the gun before he was shot. Investigators say the property owner had tracked Maynard to the woods.

Maynard was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second suspect, Green Ramey, 42, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, was arrested and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. He is charged with second-degree burglary, according to the jail website.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond Monday to a shooting scene in Elkview, West Virginia.
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Generic image of police line
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
Flash flooding is affecting parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
Flooding reported along Greenbrier Street in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall

Latest News

Ironton receives $2 million in grants for road infrastructure
Ironton receives $2 million in grants for road infrastructure
Natural gas leak closes road
Natural gas leak closes road
Ironton receives $2 million in grants for road infrastructure
Ironton receives $2 million in grants for road infrastructure
FBI holds 'active shooter awareness' training for teachers, staff
FBI holds 'active shooter awareness' training for teachers, staff