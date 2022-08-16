Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime in Charleston
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime that happened in Charleston more than two years ago.
Scott Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, pleaded guilty to being a felon with a gun.
According to court documents from the United States Department of Justice, Snook admitted to having the gun in Charleston on August 3, 2020.
Investigators said Snook had a previous felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver heroin in Kanawha County Circuit Court on November 14, 2017.
Snook is set to be sentenced November 17, 2022 and faces a maximum 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
