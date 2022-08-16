Man receives more than 18-year prison sentence for drug crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington was sentenced Monday to more than 18 years in prison for a federal drug crime, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, received a sentence of 18 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Patterson had been charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue.

Investigators say Patterson admitted to selling nearly eight ounces of meth to an undercover person in Huntington twice in the spring of 2021.

Around that same time, law enforcement officers pulled over Patterson in Charleston and seized more than 907 grams of suspected meth, as well as fentanyl, cocaine, nine firearms and drug paraphernalia.

A search of Patterson’s home in Huntington also turned up drugs.

