Mudslide closes part of roadway

A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County.
A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County.(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block.

It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area.

Heavy rain Monday morning impacted many residents in the Campbells Creek area, affecting more than 100 households.

For related coverage:

More than 100 Campbells Creek homes report flooding damage

