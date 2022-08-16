New Girl Scout cookie flavor unveiled

By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council announced a new fruity, flavor will join the lineup for the 2023 cookie season.

The new cookie, the Raspberry Rally, is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and coated in chocolate.

The Raspberry Rally will be available online with a direct shipment option.

Cookie season kicks off January 5, 2023.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 5,500 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland.

