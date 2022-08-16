Portsmouth considers regulation of short-term rentals

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Short-term rental services like Airbnb and Vrbo have become popular options for tourists traveling to large cities for short periods of time. Smaller cities, including Portsmouth, are working on legislation to make sure those services are regulated if they start to catch on in the area.

An ordinance to regulate short term rental services passed it’s first reading at a Portsmouth City Council meeting in early August. Mayor Sean Dunne says it is a proactive effort.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re one of the bigger players or some random company. They will all go through the system,” Dunne said.

If passed through a third reading, the ordinance would require short-term rental services to apply for an operational permit through the city Planning Commission. This would allow the city to better understand who is operating and where. The ordinance would also require short-term rental services to pay the same tax that hotel and motel services pay to operate in the city. Dunne says this will even the playing field.

Dunne says this legislation is necessary just in case there are any issues that pop up. The mayor says the city has not experienced any negative issues from these services, but he references issues experienced by larger cities where short-term rentals are prevalent.

“The saturation of short-term rentals in other cities have been associated with everything from increased rates of crime to the deterioration of the social fabric of the community,” Dunne said.

Dunne mentioned that these areas often see an increase in overall rental costs. The city of Portsmouth welcomes short-term rental services, but Dunne says the legislation is designed to make sure that people who live in the city permanently are taken care of if any problems arise.

“There’s a complaint process, also a review of those who own the Airbnb and what we are trying to do is just ensure that peace of mind for the neighbors,” Dunne said.

