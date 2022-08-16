Sun Belt soccer rankings are released

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the regular season just over a week away, the soccer new kids on the block are leading the way in the new look Sun Belt Conference. The preseason soccer rankings were released on Monday with West Virginia, Marshall, Kentucky and South Carolina the top four teams as voted on by the nine head coaches.

Here’s the full list of teams and players picked.

2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

1. West Virginia - 75 (5)

2. Marshall - 72 (3)

3. Kentucky - 69 (1)

4. South Carolina - 41

T-5. Coastal Carolina - 39

T-5. James Madison - 39

7. Georgia State - 35

8. Old Dominion - 20

9. Georgia Southern - 15

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON AWARDS

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Kentucky (Sr., F - Jessheim, Norway)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Luis Grassow, Kentucky (Sr., D – Munich, Germany)

2022 Men’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference Team

Alvaro Garcia-Pascual, Coastal Carolina (So., F – Benalmadena, Spain)

Luca Erhardt, James Madison (RS Sr., F – Offenbach, Germany)

Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Kentucky (Sr., F – Jessheim, Norway)

Milo Yosef, Marshall (RS Sr., F – Aachen, Germany)

Ross Finnie, Georgia State (Sr., M – Carnoustie, Scotland)

Rodrigo Robles, James Madison (RS Jr., M – Burgos, Spain)

Vinicius Fernandes, Marshall (Gr., M – Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Luis Grassow, Kentucky (Sr., D – Munich, Germany)

Robert Screen, Kentucky (5th Yr., D – Raleigh, N.C.)

Gabriel Alves, Marshall (Jr., D – Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Bjarne Thiesen, West Virginia (RS Jr., D – Kiel, Germany)

Oliver Semmle, Marshall (Gr., GK – Au Am Rhein, Germany)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of the state of Kentucky
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.
Christopher Sturgeon is charged with DUI
Sheriff: Driver arrested, charged with DUI after hitting people walking to county fair
Generic image of police line
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
Motorcycle Crash
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Police line
Coroner’s office finds human remains of 30 year-old man

Latest News

OHIO STATE
‘Bama and Buckeyes lead the way in 1st AP poll
WVU, MU and UK lead the way
Sun Belt Soccer
Herd is now 2-0 in exhibition games this month
Herd tops Radford
Herd is now 2-0 in exhibition games this month
Herd soccer wins exhibition