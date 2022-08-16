Sun Belt soccer rankings are released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the regular season just over a week away, the soccer new kids on the block are leading the way in the new look Sun Belt Conference. The preseason soccer rankings were released on Monday with West Virginia, Marshall, Kentucky and South Carolina the top four teams as voted on by the nine head coaches.

Here’s the full list of teams and players picked.

2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

1. West Virginia - 75 (5)

2. Marshall - 72 (3)

3. Kentucky - 69 (1)

4. South Carolina - 41

T-5. Coastal Carolina - 39

T-5. James Madison - 39

7. Georgia State - 35

8. Old Dominion - 20

9. Georgia Southern - 15

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PRESEASON AWARDS

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Kentucky (Sr., F - Jessheim, Norway)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Luis Grassow, Kentucky (Sr., D – Munich, Germany)

2022 Men’s Soccer Preseason All-Conference Team

Alvaro Garcia-Pascual, Coastal Carolina (So., F – Benalmadena, Spain)

Luca Erhardt, James Madison (RS Sr., F – Offenbach, Germany)

Eythor Bjorgolfsson, Kentucky (Sr., F – Jessheim, Norway)

Milo Yosef, Marshall (RS Sr., F – Aachen, Germany)

Ross Finnie, Georgia State (Sr., M – Carnoustie, Scotland)

Rodrigo Robles, James Madison (RS Jr., M – Burgos, Spain)

Vinicius Fernandes, Marshall (Gr., M – Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Luis Grassow, Kentucky (Sr., D – Munich, Germany)

Robert Screen, Kentucky (5th Yr., D – Raleigh, N.C.)

Gabriel Alves, Marshall (Jr., D – Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Bjarne Thiesen, West Virginia (RS Jr., D – Kiel, Germany)

Oliver Semmle, Marshall (Gr., GK – Au Am Rhein, Germany)

