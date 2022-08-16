WVSP asking for support for ‘best looking cruiser’ contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State police is asking for your help to vote for the department’s cruiser in a calendar contest.

WVSP is participating in the 9th annual American Association of State Troopers best looking cruiser calendar contest.

The top 13 states will be featured in the 2023 AAST calendar.

To vote for the WVSP cruiser clink here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS

