WVSP asking for support for ‘best looking cruiser’ contest

Best looking cruiser contest
Best looking cruiser contest(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State police is asking for your help to vote for the department’s cruiser in a calendar contest.

WVSP is participating in the 9th annual American Association of State Troopers best looking cruiser calendar contest.

The top 13 states will be featured in the 2023 AAST calendar.

To vote for the WVSP cruiser clink here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond Monday to a shooting scene in Elkview, West Virginia.
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
Generic image of police line
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
Flash flooding is affecting parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
MM 143 - MM 146 Sunday, Aug. 14
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
Flooding reported along Greenbrier Street in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall

Latest News

Car crashes nearly missing Kanawha River
Car crashes over embankment nearly missing Kanawha River
West Virginia Secretary of State recruits poll workers
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast