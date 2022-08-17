2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta dates announced

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Charleston and the Regatta Commission today announced the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will take place Friday, June 30 – Tuesday, July 4.

“Preparing for and organizing an event of Regatta’s scale is no small feat. It takes a tremendous amount of support and hard work. That is why we’ve spent the past several weeks talking to the Regatta Commission, our City Team, vendors, FestivALL, the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, and our sternwheel community,” said Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We are truly grateful for our partners, our community members and everyone who worked to make this year’s Regatta a success.”

“We experienced tremendous success during this year’s Regatta—generating a $31.5M economic impact. We also learned a lot,” said Alisa Bailey, Regatta Commission. “With a successful year under our belts, 2023′s dates, and plenty of time to plan—we are excited to start planning a robust lineup for 2023. Stay tuned!”

The 5-day 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta generated $31,507,883 in economic impact, attracted an estimated 210,000 attendees, and directly supported an estimated 5,978 jobs. Of the estimated 210,000 attendees, 71% were local attendees and 29% were out-of-town attendees (traveling from at least 50 miles away). Hotel occupancy is estimated to have been at 95% -- for a total of 15,440 total room nights.

