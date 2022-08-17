Accident temporarily shuts down lanes of Goff Mountain Road

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been transported to the hospital Wednesday following an accident along Goff Mountain Road, dispatchers confirm.

Emergency crews temporarily shut down two lanes of Goff Mountain Road.

State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and members of Tyler Mountain Fire Department are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

