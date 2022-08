CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since 2019, All Elite Wrestling will hit the ring in Charleston, West Virginia.

AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will be at the Charleston Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center with a 7 p.m. bell time Wednesday, August 17.

