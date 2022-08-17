City of Huntington donates to Facing Hunger Foodbank

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams joined other city leaders Wednesday to present a large contribution to the Facing Hunger Foodbank.

The $500,000 donation was proposed by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and approved by City Council.

The funds came from the City of Huntington’s general fund, officials say.

Mayor Williams says his goal is to contribute $1 million to the Facing Hunger Foodbank by the time he leaves office.

The Facing Hunger Foodbank says $1 buys nine meals.

City officials say roughly 50 percent of the Huntington population is under the poverty threshold or struggling with low incomes.

The check presentation kicked off the City of Huntington’s quarterly Day of Service. City employees will volunteer at the Foodbank until 5 p.m.

