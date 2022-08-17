City of Huntington donates to Facing Hunger Foodbank

The Facing Hunger Foodbank says $1 buys nine meals.
The Facing Hunger Foodbank says $1 buys nine meals.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams joined other city leaders Wednesday to present a large contribution to the Facing Hunger Foodbank.

The $500,000 donation was proposed by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and approved by City Council.

The funds came from the City of Huntington’s general fund, officials say.

Mayor Williams says his goal is to contribute $1 million to the Facing Hunger Foodbank by the time he leaves office.

The Facing Hunger Foodbank says $1 buys nine meals.

City officials say roughly 50 percent of the Huntington population is under the poverty threshold or struggling with low incomes.

The check presentation kicked off the City of Huntington’s quarterly Day of Service. City employees will volunteer at the Foodbank until 5 p.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Green Ramey, 42, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, faces second-degree burglary charges after an...
Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting
South Charleston Fire Department crews are on the scene of a natural gas leak on Jefferson Road.
Roadway reopen after natural gas leak
Crews respond Monday to a shooting scene in Elkview, West Virginia.
Shooting sends woman to the hospital

Latest News

Wichita Falls Leopards visit MSU Texas
Wichita Falls Leopards visit MSU Texas
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of volunteers
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of volunteers
Officially known as the Juniper Road Two Fire, current estimates place its size at 1,226 acres...
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands still 1,226 acres, now 65 percent contained
“Our goal this morning was to show up for the Bustos family," said Lt. Matt Lazarine with the...
Law enforcement officers show support for fallen deputy’s children on first day of school
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co.