CLEAR SKIES & SOCCER FIELDS | Wildlife Patrol Dog Hercules’ hard at work

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CRW Wildlife Patrol Dog Hercules took his skills off the airfield an onto the soccer field at Elk Elementary Center.

Hercules’ handler, Chris Keyser, takes him down to Coonskin Park every now and then to run geese off the soccer field where kids play.

CRW also says this benefits the airport. The school is close to the airport and geese frequent the area. Officials say they don’t want the geese flying anywhere near the airport, so Chris will go there with Hercules and have him run the geese off in the opposite direction of the airport.

The result? Clear skies and a clean soccer field.

