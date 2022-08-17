Close to 12,000 kids return to school

This school year is one officials are hoping is much more normal compared to those held in the...
This school year is one officials are hoping is much more normal compared to those held in the middle of the pandemic.(Shannon Litton/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wednesday marks the first day of school in Cabell County.

Around 12,000 kids headed back into the classroom.

Things started bright and early as staff helped send off bus drivers on their routes from the transportation complex starting at 5:30 a.m.

“Our school bus drivers are the first employees in Cabell County that see our students, greet our students, and they’re the last that see them off the bus,” said Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent. “They’re such a pivotal part of what makes our school district great.”

This school year is one officials are hoping is much more normal compared to those held in the middle of the pandemic.

Tonya Woodard dropped off her fourth grade twins, Carrington and Colton, at Cox Landing Elementary.

“They were very nervous, [I’m] very nervous, but I know that they’re going to be fine,” Woodard said. “Back to school is a very exciting time.”

While it was the first day for K-12 graders, pre-schoolers still have another week of summer before they head into the classroom.

School officials say they were able to use CARES Act Funding to hire more teachers and support staff to help meet more student needs this year.

They’re also encouraging parents to become more involved with the schools this year and say you can do so by reaching out to your child’s teacher or to the school itself.

