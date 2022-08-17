Curbside storm debris cleanup efforts begin in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Curbside cleanup efforts began Wednesday in parts of Kanawha County to help homeowners and renters impacted by flash flooding.

Early reports from Kanawha County emergency management show at least 100 homes in Campbell’s Creek have had some type of flood damage.

According to the emergency management action plan, flood debris should be placed off private property by the road.

Dump trucks will be in the affected areas from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., August 17 through Saturday, August 21.

Flood victims from Hughes Creek, Kelley’s Creek, Rutledge Road, and Campbell’s Creek can all participate.

Flood victims WSAZ.com spoke with say they will be tossing out furniture as well as precious heirlooms and memories.

Teams from the Red Cross and emergency management are in the affected areas to complete damage assessments on personal property.

“People are surprised by the amount of water and rain and flooding and we as an emergency response organization, have seen an amazing increase in both the frequency and severity in the flooding and natural disasters,” said Red Cross Regional CEO Erica Mani. “Unfortunately, it requires massive response and work because these disasters are happening so frequently and with such extreme consequences.”

A local business, the Dairy Winkle, has been acting as a meeting hub for flood victims and emergency crews. The owner’s have been giving out free food to those affected by the severe flooding event. Wednesday, victims can stop by for free hotdogs.

If you have damage to your personal property following devastating flooding, you can call the Kanawha County Planning Office and Development office at (304) 357-0570.

