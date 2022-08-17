Debris cleanup begins for Kanawha County flood victims

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cleanup is underway for the victims of the record-setting flash flood from earlier this week in Kanawha County.

Wednesday marked the first day of debris cleanup where crews will be out collecting items damaged by floodwaters.

Natacha White, an 11-year resident of Campbells Creek, said she has lost everything.

“I woke up around 4:15 Monday morning from an emergency alert signal,” she recalled. “I didn’t realize the power had been taken out. I heard people screaming ‘it’s coming in the house.’ I open the door, and my front porch was floating away.”

White said her daughter, niece and nephew had to act fast as rainwater quickly took over their home.

“At one point we were afraid we were going to drown,” she said. “We went into a total complete panic and started to assess a plan to escape the flood before it took the home with us.”

The flood’s intensity has even surprised emergency crews.

“People are surprised by the amount of water and rain and flooding, and we as an emergency response organization have seen an amazing increase in both the frequency and severity in the flooding and natural disasters,” she said. “Unfortunately, it requires massive response and work because these disasters are happening so frequently and with such extreme consequences.”

White said the flooding was unlike anything she ever planned for she is most worried about the Campbells Creek residents already struggling to afford their basic needs.

“My biggest concern right now in our community is the elderly people who have been displaced from their homes, who don’t have the resources to recoup from this,” she said. “My home is a total loss so is the vehicle so now me and my family need to look for somewhere to live, my main concern is for our neighbors to get the help they need.”

Flood debris pickup will run everyday through Sunday, August 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Hughes Creek, Kelley’s Creek, Rutledge Road and Campbell’s Creek Residents.

Report flooding to the Kanawha County Planning Office by calling 304-357-0570.

