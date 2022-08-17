Dodge ending production of Charger, Challenger in 2023

Dodge is ending production of its iconic gas-powered muscle cars: Challenger and Charger.
Dodge is ending production of its iconic gas-powered muscle cars: Challenger and Charger.(Derwin Edwards from Pexels via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Production of the current Dodge Charger and Challenger is ending in 2023.

Representatives with parent company Stellantis confirmed the decision this week in a news release, saying the company is ending production of those models in their current form next year.

Dodge shared that its iconic muscle cars would be celebrated in their final year with several new 2023 models, all including a commemorative “Last Call” under the hood plaque.

“We are celebrating the end of an era — and the start of a bright new electrified future — by staying true to our brand,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer.

The muscle cars first appeared in the 1960s and 1970s before being revived in the early 2000s.

Dodge said it plans to offer seven 2023 heritage-influenced models, celebrating the company’s history of its Charger and Challenger vehicles.

The new models will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis once they are available at top-selling Dodge dealerships. The automaker said it will give customers a guide for locating the vehicles at DodgeGarage.com.

According to Dodge, ordering and pricing information for the new 2023 models are expected to be released closer to the on-sale date.

Dodge’s announcement comes as automakers move away from gas-powered cars and invest more in electric vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Green Ramey, 42, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, faces second-degree burglary charges after an...
Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting
South Charleston Fire Department crews are on the scene of a natural gas leak on Jefferson Road.
Roadway reopen after natural gas leak
Crews respond Monday to a shooting scene in Elkview, West Virginia.
Shooting sends woman to the hospital

Latest News

In this image taken from video provided by the RU-RTR Russian television on Tuesday, smoke...
Explosions in annexed Crimea highlights Russia’s woes in Ukraine war
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Witnesses say duo was eager to kidnap Michigan governor
Papa Johns has a new pizza item that comes without crust called the Papa Bowl.
Hold the crust: Papa Johns creates crustless pizza with ‘Papa Bowls’
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Fed saw evidence of a slowing economy at its last meeting
Students head back to school in Cabell County
Students head back to school in Cabell County