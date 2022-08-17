FEMA expands Mobile Recovery Centers to two new counties

Officials with FEMA, SBA, and the Floyd County Fiscal Court came together for a town hall meeting to discuss any concerns those affected by flooding may have.(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they are expanding the number of Mobile Recovery Centers throughout Eastern Kentucky.

The two new locations, opening Thursday, will be in Leslie County and Martin County.

The Leslie County center will be at the Floodplain Management Building at 24770 Hwy. 221 in Hyden and the Martin County center will be at the Martin County Business Center at 104 East Main Street in Inez.

Other centers are located in Breathitt County (at the Breathitt Library in Jackson), Clay County (at the Clay County Community Center in Manchester), Knott County (at the Sportsplex), Letcher County (at the Letcher County Recreation Center in Whitesburg), Perry County (at Hazard Community and Technical College in Hazard), and in Pike County (at the Dorton Community Center). These centers will be open August 18-20 and again on August 25-27.

Hours Monday through Saturday at 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Anyone impacted by flooding in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Whitley Counties can go to any of these centers to get help applying for FEMA assistance.

