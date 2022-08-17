Grand Patrician Golf Course to soft-open Aug. 19

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’ve seen the construction of the golf course off of Interstate 64 in Milton, you may be wondering when it’ll be finished.

The multi-million dollar Grand Patrician Golf Course and Resort is finally making strides to the finish line.

Crew members who built the course tell WSAZ there will be a “soft-opening” this Friday.

It will be a par-three course with nine holes and a practice green.

The soft opening this week is for friends, family and employees.

We know the project is meant to be a hotel and resort.

WSAZ has been trying to get details on when the rest of it will be finished, but additional details haven’t been released.

It’s a project in the county people have been curious about for a long time, as it has been years in the making.

The course superintendent says people are constantly driving through and stopping, wondering when it’ll all be finished.

It has potential to be a really big tourist attraction to our area and boost local economy.

We will keep you updated as we learn more. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

