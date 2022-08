NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Nitro.

The house is in the 4000 block of 40th Street, which is now shutdown between 1st and 2nd Avenues.

Firefighters on scene tell WSAZ.com flames were showing when they arrived.

No injuries have been reported.

