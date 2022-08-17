Ironton receives $2 million in grants for road infrastructure

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration is awarding a $2 million grant to Ironton for some roadwork in the Industrial area.

Anyone who’s driven South Third Street knows it’s an uneven road, and it’s been that way for decades.

It’s the first thing you see when you’re coming into Ironton from the Coal Grove side.

Mayor Samuel Cramblit says residents have made a lot of requests to fix it for drivers, and a better welcome to the city.

“I hear it all the time,” Cramblit said. “They say ‘When that’s road getting paved?’”

Cramblit says to fix the road, they have to fix the water pipes underneath.

“The reason the road is in such disrepair is because of the 80-plus waterline patches we have on that road,” Cramblit said.

The pipes underneath are from the old industrial days when Ironton was booming, and they needed this grant money if they wanted to replace them.

“Now we have the money to replace the waterline, which means this road will be brand new with infrastructure underneath it that should sustain for a long time,” Cramblit said.

The updates will hopefully mean more jobs and local investment.

“We’re getting two million to complete this project,” Cramblit said. “That’s two million dollars we don’t have to go in debt for, and that’s two million dollars that’s going to improve our industrial area and grow our businesses.”

With strong infrastructure under a main road, officials hope the return on investment will keep growing.

We’re told this project will create more than 300 hundred new jobs.

Cramblit says they’re hoping to start the project by spring.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.