Man dies in fiery crash along I-79 South

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An elderly man passed away Tuesday after a fiery crash along I-79 South, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say Larry Atha, 71, of Bridgeport lost control of his vehicle near mile marker 132 or the Fairmont exit.

Atha’s vehicle hit a guardrail before traveling across both southbound lanes, according to state police. The vehicle then hit the guardrail again and caught on fire before coming to rest in the right lane on the Tygart River Bridge.

Atha was unable to escape the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

