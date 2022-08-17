New school year means new building for some Lincoln County students

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last school year those attending Duval PK-8 in Lincoln County spent time in three different buildings, depending on their grade.

This year, they’re all going to be together under one roof after the district’s central office was converted to house more students.

“Thursday, there’s going to be around close to 400 students walking these halls,” Maintenance Director Jerry Cremeans said.

Cremeans added they’ve been working on converting the central office since June.

When faculty like English teacher Olivia Dean got their first look, she said it went beyond her expectations.

“There were hallways where there used to not be hallways and new classrooms,” she said. “I’m blown away at what all they’ve done this summer.”

Some of the classrooms are set up in unique ways.

In Dean’s classroom, she’s situated between two other rooms and has a divider to separate for when she teaches.

Other rooms are brand new like the gymnasiums and choir rooms, and some of the classrooms were used for something else and have been converted.

“This right here was the record room,” Cremeans said. “And there were file cabinets all in this whole area. We’ve condensed that down into a smaller area and this now became a very nice 33-foot by 20-foot classroom.”

Cremeans says in total they now have 27 classrooms in the building.

Teachers first reported to school on Monday and students are returning Thursday.

