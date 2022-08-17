Ohio teachers and administrators undergo threat assessment training

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - School teachers and administrators in Lawrence County will return to school with safety as a top priority.

On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a threat assessment seminar at Ironton High School. The seminar was led by Clayton Cranford of Total Safety Solutions. The desired outcome is to help teachers identify potential problems in students before it results in tragedy.

“If it happened at our school, what would we do?” asked Cranford to an auditorium full of school personnel.

“There are signs that allow us to stop these things from ever happening in the first place. We don’t have to live in a world where we react to school shootings. We can stop them before they occur,” Cranford said.

Nearly every middle school and high school teacher from all public school districts in Lawrence County attended the seminar. When assessing a potential threat, school personnel were instructed how to identify concerning behavior, how to investigate it, and how to help a student in crisis.

“It’s all about what has happened and how we can learn from it as kids come in with some issues. We know what to look and check for,” said Ironton High School Assistant Principal Nicholas Basham.

“Being proactive is the most important step in student safety. Just to be able to address those mental health concerns, get to know our students and build those relationships with them,” said South Point Middle School Principal Sara Coleman.

It was an important message that Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless wanted to ensure that teachers and administrators heard before starting a new school year.

“With some of these shootings, people knew about it well in advance and could have alerted somebody. If you know something, say something. We just want to make sure everybody knows that it’s everybody’s responsibility in these buildings to keep the building as safe as you can,” said Sheriff Lawless.

