Police crack down on speeding through high-traffic areas as students head back to school

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a deadly accident involving a student near Marshall University’s campus in November 2021, changes have been made to enhance pedestrian and student safety in high-traffic areas around campus-- like 3rd and 5th avenues.

One of those changes is temporarily lowering the speed limit to 25 mph.

“We’re going to enforce this speed limit, because of safety,” Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said.

Colder says the first step in doing that is alerting the public the change is happening and giving out warnings first.

“July 20th through today we actually issued 101 warnings,” Colder said.

In addition to the lower speed limit, every Marshall University faculty member has been asked to discuss pedestrian safety during the first days of class.

If you’ve gotten pulled over for going more than 25 mph, you’ve probably gotten away with a warning. However, within the next week or two, if you see flashing lights behind you, you’ll most likely be getting a ticket instead.

“Basically next week we begin full force. We have eight squads really dealing with that. We’re also working with the Marshall Police Department, and that’s a good thing,” Colder said.

Surrounding grade schools are back in the classroom, as well, so Chief Colder says it’s important to remain aware of the traffic laws in and around school zones.

