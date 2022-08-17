Summer cookouts with Wild and Wonderful BBQ

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer and barbecue go hand in hand, but you don’t have to grill out yourself.

Wild and Wonderful BBQ stopped by First Look at Four and brought along some cookout classics.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.