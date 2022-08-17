Terrific Thursday forecasy

The weather gets better into Friday
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The day by day improvement in our weather this week has us in an optimistic frame of mind as we head toward the weekend. Think back to the downpours on Sunday and the gloom left behind with the violent flash flooding in Kanawha County on Monday morning. But the Wednesday afternoon sunshiny skies portent two bright days ahead as we end the work and for some the school week.

Thursday will start with patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Once the fog burns away the brightest day of the week will unfold with ample sunshine and a strong late summer burn index. So load up with sunblock (SPF 30 preferably) as afternoon highs aim for the 80s.

Friday will see a wind shift to the south which will introduce a higher humidity to our climate again. That spike in humidity will sponsor an increase in haze too. In time Friday will see a few thundershowers form by day’s end. Still pinpointing when and where thundershowers will occur and what events they may pose a risk to will have to wait until the DAY OF WHEN TRACKED ON RADAR.

The weekend forecast is a warm, hazy and sticky period with a risk of showers and thunderstorms for a few hours on both days. Weekend highs will crest in the mid 80s while overnight lows bottom out in the 60s.

