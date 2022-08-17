White House Drug Czar talking national strategy in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - White House Drug Czar Dr. Rahul Gupta, the former West Virginia State Health Officer, is back in the Mountain State this week.

Dr. Gupta is scheduled to participate in several events Wednesday and Thursday in Charleston, Hurricane, and Huntington where he’ll be talking about national strategy for the overdose epidemic, which claims more than 100,000 lives a year.

“Coming home to West Virginia for me is really important to recognize the various important and valuable programs serving as a national model in order to not only save people’s lives but actually connect them to care,” Dr. Gupta said.

Tuesday evening, he participated in a question-and-answer session at the University of Charleston, saying naloxone is playing a key role.

Dr. Gupta says the national strategy is focusing largely on harm reduction, preventing overdose deaths and providing treatment options.

“The most important job I have currently is to make sure we’re saving as many Americans as possible when it comes to substance abuse, drug overdoses, and poisonings,” he said. “It’s one of the top urgent priorities of President Biden.”

Dr. Gupta also talked about measures taken following the increase in overdoses since the pandemic hit.

“Fortunately what we’ve been able to do is put in telehealth provisions, remote treatments, take-home, other aspects of policies now allowing way more access to treatment,” Gupta said. “That’s not enough, and we have to do more.”

