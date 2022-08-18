11-year-old hit by car crossing street

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,

Police do not know the extent of the young boy’s injuries.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.