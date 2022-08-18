11-year-old hit by car crossing street

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 18, 2022
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,

Police do not know the extent of the young boy’s injuries.

Further information has not been released at this time.

