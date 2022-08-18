$5 million settlement reached in abuse of special needs children at school

Horace Mann Middle School
Horace Mann Middle School
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A $5 million legal settlement was reached in connection with the abuse of special needs children at Horace Mann Middle School.

That information was released Thursday by an official with the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management.

Details about how much each student’s family received was not released.

WSAZ had filed a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA) to get more information about the case.

Four former aides from the school have since been sentenced on battery charges.

Investigators say the abuse was both physical and verbal, and some of it was captured on surveillance video.

For previous coverage:

Fourth employee at Middle School accused of abuse in special needs classroom

