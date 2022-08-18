Day 2 of White House Drug Czar’s visit to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday marked the second day of White House Drug Czar Dr. Rahul Gupta’s visit to West Virginia where he’s discussing national strategy for the overdose epidemic.

The former health officer for West Virginia participated in several events in Charleston, including a roundtable at Charleston City Hall with local law enforcement.

“Recognizing the need for law enforcement to go out and do the law enforcement side of it as we look at the healing side of it and the prevention side of it, both of those are necessary,” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said.

Gupta also attended an event focusing on recovery with the Appalachian Regional Commission at the Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Gupta says a major problem with treating addiction is the lack of service options, and they’re focused on making sure anyone who needs or wants treatment can get it.

“We’ve made significant progress over the last year and a half in terms of getting more telehealth and more take-home medications,” he said.

Gupta says he’s hoping Congress approves additional funding for harm reduction efforts.

“President Biden has proposed a budget that has a historic and unprecedented funding increase,” he said. “His drug budget has asked for an increase of $3.2 billion from a $40 billion base budget. The reason he’s doing that, 75 cents of every dollar of that increase goes to prevention, treatment, and recovery.”

Gupta says he believes there are new approaches he can learn from here and propose when he returns to Washington.

“There are lot of things West Virginia is doing that could be stood as national models,” he said. “We’re really looking at that right now. We’re working closely with leaders in the state to see what works, and let’s make sure we talk about it and expand what works to further all the counties in the state and across the nation.”

Gupta will be spending part of his visit Thursday doing a ride-along with a quick response team in Huntington.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.