Fatal crash reported in Scioto County

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person has died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol says the accident happened just before 8 a.m. on State Route 823 around the 9.4 mile marker.

Officials say emergency crews are working to notify next of kin.

Further information has not been released yet.

