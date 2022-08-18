Fatal crash reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person has died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol says the accident happened just before 8 a.m. on State Route 823 around the 9.4 mile marker.

Officials say emergency crews are working to notify next of kin.

Further information has not been released yet.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.