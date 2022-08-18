Ironton Elementary students head back to school

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Back to school season is in full swing across the Tri-State. Ironton Elementary School students went back for their first day Thursday.

“I’m kind of sad summer’s coming to an end, I can’t sleep in anymore,” said fourth-grader Bryce Stevens.

“Makes me so sad because he’s my baby, and he’s the last one so every year. I’m like, ‘can we just hold him back?’ Even though he gets straight As,” said Bryce’s mom, Charli.

Staff at Ironton Elementary, like Assistant Principal Cory McKnight, are excited to see some smiling faces this year, for the first time in a while.

“Some of these kids going into third grade. This will be their first normal school year. First time without masks since March 2020,” McKnight said. ”I’ll be totally honest with you, I saw some kids at open house and I didn’t recognize them because they didn’t have their mask on. Seeing those kids and getting back to what school’s supposed to be like, we’re excited to see them.”

More students this year will enroll in ‘life skills’ classes. They’ll learn computer skills, etiquette, and they’ll work with community programs.

“Last year we did it in fifth grade, a little bit in fourth grade, and teachers went and got trained on it last year late in the school year,” McKnight said. “We thought it was really important to expand it one grade lower starting in third grade.”

Plus, there is some more organization for school drop off.

Students in preschool through second grade should use the Thomas Street entrance to the parking lot.

Students third through fifth grades should enter the parking lot on Delaware Street and drop off by the cafeteria.

Another school year beginning, this one hopefully much more normal than the last.

“We’ll just see what this year brings really,” Bryce said.

The theme for Ironton Elementary this year is ‘Everyone Knows Your Name.’

