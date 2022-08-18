Jurassic Quest is bringing prehistoric fun to Charleston, W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jurassic Quest is roaring into Charleston this weekend for some prehistoric fun.

Dino Trainer Bethany and Prehistoric Nick stopped by Studio 3 with a preview.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.