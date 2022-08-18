Kanawha County law enforcement emphasize safety heading into new school year

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In preparation for the new school year, various law enforcement agencies that operate in Kanawha County came together Thursday morning to talk about how they’re stepping up enforcement.

Whether it comes to school zones or bus stops, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said student safety is always the priority.

“We’re going to be working hard to make sure that everybody knows that we’re out there. And, you know, we will have no tolerance for anybody that violates law and puts our kids in danger,” Rutherford said.

For the first week of school, Rutherford said in every school zone throughout Kanawha County there will either be a police car or ambulance to help remind drivers that school is back in session.

Since it’s been three months since drivers last had to think about those things, Rutherford said this should help everyone get used to school being back in session and to pay attention to their surroundings.

“We have our precious children out there to take care of and we want to make sure that everybody realizes that,” the sheriff said.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said having this support is essential because nothing is more important than protecting the children.

And that includes things like not driving around stopped school buses.

“Remember, when a bus is stopped and the flashers are on, please stop. The minute or two you save by going around the school bus, it’s not worth the child’s life,” Williams said.

