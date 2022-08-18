Mafia hitman among 3 charged with killing man in W.Va. prison

FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger.(AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison.

The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday.

The charges against come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

