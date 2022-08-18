Mary Ingles Elementary helping out with flood recovery

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of students in Kanawha County returning to the classroom, Mary Ingles Elementary is taking on a different role in the community.

The school, which serves Campbells Creek, has been acting as a donation hub for victims of Monday’s historic flash flooding.

“When the flood happened, we woke up and we decided we have to do what we can to help our community,” Principal Andrea Goff said. “We have to do whatever we can; families are in need.”

Since Tuesday, flood victims have been able to pick up cleaning supplies, snacks and clothes for every member of the family.

Donald Honaker said he had just about finished cleaning up his home Thursday when he realized most of his clothes were destroyed in the flood.

“It’s just terrible, the way you wake up in the morning, and everything’s flooded, it’s terrible,” he said. “It’s just new to me because I’ve never seen anything like it and my whole life living in West Virginia, I’ve never seen that.”

The flooding happened just a week before school starts, and the hallways are lined with backpacks filled with school supplies for students who have lost so much.

“We are doing everything we can to get them ready for Monday so that the kids are able to come to school and enjoy the first day instead of feeling sad, like ‘I don’t have a home’,” Goff said. “It’s crucial they have the excitement for Monday instead of the devastation they’ve experienced over the past week.”

“It’s (so) awesome that people like that help people out,” Honaker said. “It makes me joy in my heart for people helping me out.”

“It’s brought us all together as a family and a community,” he added. “We’ve come together to help one another so yes, it’s devastating and heartbreaking about what’s going on but it just shows the community we’re not just a school, we’re here to help you through it all.”

Those interested in donating should consider clothes, non-perishable food and cleaning supplies.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.