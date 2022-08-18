Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S....
Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history, is granted parole.(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 is being released by the state’s parole board.

Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider paroling 70-year-old Frederick Woods on Tuesday after two commissioners recommended his release in March.

Woods and his two accomplices kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla.

They buried the children and their bus driver in a moving van east of San Francisco with little ventilation, light, water, food or bathroom supplies.

The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in fiery crash along I-79 South
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
A second suspect, Green Ramey, 42, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, was arrested and taken to the...
Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting; neighbors react
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Keeton was gunned down nearly 20 years ago on the side of a road in Lawrence County, Kentucky....
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away

Latest News

Fatal crash reported in Scioto County
The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or...
Russia will reward women with over 10 children
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in...
Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave
FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
Judge rejects plea agreement in submarine secrets sale case
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness