Russia will reward women with over 10 children

The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or...
The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or nearly $17,000, to women who have given birth to at least 10 children, assuming all of them are still alive.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Russia is bringing back its “Mother Heroine” award in an attempt to fight the country’s demographic crisis.

The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or nearly $17,000, to women who have given birth to at least 10 children, assuming all of them are still alive.

The “Mother Heroine” was first used by then-president Joseph Stalin after World War II, which is when the Soviet population dropped by 42 million people.

The latest information from Rosstat, the country’s statistics service, says Russia has lost about 86,000 residents per month from January through May.

Russia has also lost an unconfirmed amount of people from the Ukraine war.

In addition to the “Mother Heroine” designation, the Kremlin is also focused on promoting what it calls traditional values.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in fiery crash along I-79 South
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
A second suspect, Green Ramey, 42, of Lawrence County, Kentucky, was arrested and taken to the...
Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting; neighbors react
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Keeton was gunned down nearly 20 years ago on the side of a road in Lawrence County, Kentucky....
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away

Latest News

Fatal crash reported in Scioto County
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in...
Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave
FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
Judge rejects plea agreement in submarine secrets sale case
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness