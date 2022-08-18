Summer weekend preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After an incredibly wet July and first half of August there is ample moisture in the ground to allow for grasses, plants and shrubs to grow wildly. The other interesting twist of the wet weather pattern is how it is acting to hold temperatures down. The last ninety degree day is now 9 days in the rear-view mirror and the prospects of new 90 degree heat are muted until the ground dries out.

Still the weather will trend hazier, hotter and more humid into the weekend with the caveat that temperatures will peak in the mid 80s the next 3 days. Hot for sure but not 90 degree hot.

Tonight the weather will be ideal for shag dancers on the Indian Mound during Summerfest or at Pullman Square for the Thursday night concert. Ditto conditions on the high plateau for the Boyd County Fair and the flats at the Meigs County Fair will aim to please!

Friday the 3H’s of summer return and so does the risk of an afternoon-evening thundershower. Of course high school football begins in the Buckeye and Bluegrass states on Friday evening so we will need to watch radar closely to see when and where a rumble of thunder and lightning strike can occur.

The weekend forecast is for hazy sunned days with an afternoon scattered shower or thunderstorm. Fingers crossed it will not rain on your event though face it weekend showers don’t exist right now so trying to time and place these would-be cells is well foolhardy at this point. So for Picnic with the Pops at Ritter Park (first time venue). Sunday night-Monday and Tuesday a better risk of showers and thunderstorms returns.

