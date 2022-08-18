Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m.

Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off the right side of the road a half mile north of milepost one in Washington Township, Hocking County.

Troopers say when Fout attempted to re-enter the roadway, he over-corrected, sliding left of center and off the road, hitting a tree.

Troopers reported Fout was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup truck.

Fout was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.

The patrol was assisted on scene by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department, and the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.

